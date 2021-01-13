Tri-County update shows 192 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 192 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 98 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 14,523 with 210 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 77 new cases for a total of 11,665 with 200 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 17 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,171 with 56 deaths.

Local health departments reported the death of an 80-year-old Peoria County woman who had comorbidities. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 29,359 cases with 466 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 89% have recovered and 9% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.20%.