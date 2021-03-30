Tri-county update shows 195 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 195 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, March 30.

Peoria County reported 110 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 18,602 with 289 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 59 new cases for a total of 14,364 with 238 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 26 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,048 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 37,014 cases with 596 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.10%.