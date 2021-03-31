Tri-county update shows 199 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 199 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, March 31.

Peoria County reported 107 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 18,709 with 289 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 74 new cases for a total of 14,438 with 239 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,066 with 69 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-19 related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 37,213 cases with 597 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.11%.