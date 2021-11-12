Tri-County update shows 200 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 200 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

The update includes all new cases since Nov. 10.

Peoria County reported 96 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,817 with 413 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 64 new cases for a total of 21,076 with 332 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 40 additional cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 6,095 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 54,988 cases with 851 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public health, 183,633 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.