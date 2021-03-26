Tri-county update shows 204 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 204 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in the area Friday, March 26.

Peoria County reported 132 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 18,186 with 288 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 54 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 14,175 with 238 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,976 with 69 deaths.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 36,337 probable and confirmed cases and 595 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.08%.