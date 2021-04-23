Tri-county update shows 205 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 205 new and probable cases in the area Friday, April 23.

Peoria County reported 112 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,885 with 309 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 69 new cases for a total of 16,200 with 254 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,515 with 77 deaths.

There were five COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Tazewell County Health Department reported two deaths, and Woodford County reported three additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 42,600 cases with 640 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 94% have recovered and 4% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.25%.