Tri-County update shows 206 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 206 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 103 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,651 with 38 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 77 new case for a total of 1,280 with 12 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 26 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 331 with four deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,262 cases with 54 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 72.7% have recovered. 25.2% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.9%.

