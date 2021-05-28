Tri-county update shows 21 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Corona virus close up

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 21 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,476 with 358 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were eight new cases for a total of 17,083 with 288 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported no new cases, keeping the county’s total cases at 4,853 with 93 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional deaths, and the Woodford County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,412 cases with 739 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .40% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.08%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News