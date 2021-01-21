Tri-County update shows 213 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 213 new and probable cases in the area Thursday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 99 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15,244 with 231 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 90 new cases for a total of 12,138 with 212 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,319 with 57 deaths.

Local health departments reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in Peoria County. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 30,701 cases with 500 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 90% have recovered and 8% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.16%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.