Tri-county update shows 220 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 220 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, April 22.

Peoria County reported 129 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,773 with 309 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 75 new cases for a total of 16,131 with 252 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,491 with 74 deaths.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported two deaths, and Woodford County reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 42,395 cases with 635 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 94% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.26%.