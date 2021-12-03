Tri-County update shows 225 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 225 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 91 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 29,349 with 422 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 112 new cases for a total of 22,530 with 343 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 22 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,546 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 58,425 cases with 871 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 187,176 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.