Tri-County update shows 227 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 227 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 67 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 28,981 with 422 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 135 new cases for a total of 22,139 with 340 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 25 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,460 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell county health departments reported three additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 57,580 cases with 868 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department also reported that Reflections Memory Care in Washington is currently in outbreak status.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 186,190 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.