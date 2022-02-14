PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 229 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 118 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 45,465 with 541 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 88 new cases for a total of 35,486 with 428 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,209 with 122 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 91,161 cases with 1,091 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 201,118 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.