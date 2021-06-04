Tri-county update shows 23 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 23 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,511 with 360 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 11 new cases for a total of 17,132 with 290 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new case, bringing the county’s total to 4,857 with 94 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,500 cases with 744 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .20% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.