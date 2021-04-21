Tri-county update shows 232 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 232 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, April 21.

Peoria County reported 133 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,644 with 307 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 88 new cases for a total of 16,056 with 252 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,475 with 73 deaths.

The Woodford County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 42,175 cases with 632 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.29%.