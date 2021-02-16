Tri-County update shows 242 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 242 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 129 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,611 with 247 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 95 new cases for a total of 13,240 with 232 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,607 with 63 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional death. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 33,458 cases with 542 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.