Tri-County update shows 251 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 251 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 120 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 28,255 with 419 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 104 new cases for a total of 21,433 with 335 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 27 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,226 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 55,914 cases with 860 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 184,549 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.