Tri-county update shows 266 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 266 new and probable cases in the area Friday, April 16.

Peoria County reported 170 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,086 with 301 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 86 new cases for a total of 15,756 with 249 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,419 with 71 deaths.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported three deaths, and Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 41,261 cases with 621 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 92% have recovered and 6% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.26%.