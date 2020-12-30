Tri-County update shows 268 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 268 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 88 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 12,932 with 189 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 132 new cases for a total of 10,268 with 167 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 48 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,818 with 44 deaths.

Local health departments reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Four deaths were reported in Peoria, nine were reported in Tazewell County, and two in Woodford County. Five of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 26,018 cases with 400 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 80.3% have recovered and 17.9% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.32%.