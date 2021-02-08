Tri-County update shows 270 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 270 new and probable cases in the area Monday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 144 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,254 with 244 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 108 new cases for a total of 12,988 with 225 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,559 with 60 deaths.

Local health departments reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. Three were reported in Peoria County and two were reported in Tazewell County. Four of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 32,801 cases with 529 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 6% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.09%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.