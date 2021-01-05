Tri-County update shows 272 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 272 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 99 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 13,628 with 198 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 148 new cases for a total of 10,938 with 177 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 25 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,961 with 53 deaths.

Local health departments reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Peoria County. All three were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 27,527 cases with 428 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 88.2% have recovered and 9.9% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.30%.