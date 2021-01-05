PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 272 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.
Peoria County reported 99 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 13,628 with 198 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 148 new cases for a total of 10,938 with 177 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 25 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,961 with 53 deaths.
Local health departments reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Peoria County. All three were associated with a long-term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 27,527 cases with 428 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 88.2% have recovered and 9.9% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.30%.
Latest Headlines
- Tri-County update shows 272 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths
- New strain of COVID-19 found in Georgia
- GOP lawmakers plan to contest election results during last step in certification process
- Where is my stimulus money? How to check when your payment will be received
- Illinois teen pleads not guilty in Kenosha protest slayings