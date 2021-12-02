Tri-County update shows 273 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 273 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 107 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 29,258 with 422 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 132 new cases for a total of 22,418 with 342 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 34 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,524 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 58,200 cases with 870 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 186,755 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.