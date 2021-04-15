Tri-county update shows 284 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 284 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, April 15.

Peoria County reported 153 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 20,916 with 298 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 101 new cases for a total of 15,670 with 248 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 30 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,409 with 71 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The death was associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 40,995 cases with 617 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 92% have recovered and 6% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.22%.