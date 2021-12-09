Tri-County update shows 285 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 285 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 114 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 30,045 with 425 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 142 new cases for a total of 23,343 with 347 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 29 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,732 with 108 deaths.

The Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County Health Departments each reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 60,120 cases with 880 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 189,302 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.