Tri-county update shows 285 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 285 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, April 1.

Peoria County reported 164 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 18,873 with 289 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 95 new cases for a total of 14,533 with 239 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 26 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,092 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 37,498 cases with 597 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.11%.