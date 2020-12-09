Tri-County update shows 289 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 289 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 125 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,603 with 144 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 133 new cases for a total of 8,105 with 120 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,146 with 30 deaths.

Local health departments reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths. One death was reported in Peoria and two were reported in Tazewell County. None of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 20,854 cases with 294 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 66.88% have recovered and 31.20% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.49%.