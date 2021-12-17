Tri-County update shows 295 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 295 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 169 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 31,128 with 435 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 107 new cases for a total of 24,344 with 354 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 19 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,973 with 108 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 62,445 cases with 897 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 191,185 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.