Tri-County update shows 309 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 309 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.
Peoria County reported 154 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,478 with 143 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 129 new cases for a total of 7,972 with 118 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 26 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,115 with 30 deaths.
Local health departments reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths. Two deaths were reported in both Peoria and Tazewell County. Two of the four deaths were associated with long term care facilities.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 20,565 cases with 291 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 65.79% have recovered and 32.28% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.47%.
