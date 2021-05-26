Tri-county update shows 31 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 31 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,457 with 356 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were nine new cases for a total of 17,063 with 286 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,852 with 90 deaths.

Tri-county Health Departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,372 cases with 732 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .49% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.01%.