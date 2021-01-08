Tri-County update shows 319 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 319 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 164 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 14,067 with 206 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 124 new cases for a total of 11,266 with 188 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,063 with 54 deaths.

Local health departments reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Five of the deaths were reported in Peoria County, seven were reported in Tazewell county, and one was reported in Woodford County. Eight of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 28,396 cases with 448 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 88% have recovered and 10% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.26%.