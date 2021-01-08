Tri-County update shows 319 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 319 new and probable cases in the area Friday.
Peoria County reported 164 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 14,067 with 206 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 124 new cases for a total of 11,266 with 188 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,063 with 54 deaths.
Local health departments reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Five of the deaths were reported in Peoria County, seven were reported in Tazewell county, and one was reported in Woodford County. Eight of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 28,396 cases with 448 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 88% have recovered and 10% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.26%.
