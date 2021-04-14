Tri-county update shows 323 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 323 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, April 14.

Peoria County reported 192 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 20,763 with 298 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 110 new cases for a total of 15,569 with 247 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 21 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,379 with 71 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 40,711 cases with 616 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 92% have recovered and 6% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.19%.