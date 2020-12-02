Tri-County update shows 326 new cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 326 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 150 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,564 with 134 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 152 new cases for a total of 7,199 with 102 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,883 with 28 deaths.

Local Health Departments reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths. One was reported in Peoria County, four in Tazewell County, and two in Woodford County. Three of them were associated with long term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 18,646 cases with 264 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 65.94% have recovered and 32.10% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.47%.