Tri-county update shows 332 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 332 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, April 13.

Peoria County reported 202 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 20,571 with 298 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 107 new cases for a total of 15,459 with 246 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,358 with 71 deaths.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported one death and Woodford County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 40,388 cases with 615 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 92.58% have recovered and 5.72% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.18%.