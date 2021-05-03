Tri-county update shows 332 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 332 new and probable cases in the area Monday, May 3.

Peoria County reported 199 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,733 with 320 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 92 new cases for a total of 16,587 with 269 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 41 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,694 with 83 deaths.

There were eight COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. The Peoria County Health Department reported two deaths, Tazewell County reported four additional deaths, and Woodford County reported two COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,014 cases with 672 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.24%.