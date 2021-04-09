Tri-county update shows 339 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 339 new and probable cases in the area Friday, April 9.

Peoria County reported 181 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,998 with 293 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 117 new cases for a total of 15,172 with 240 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 41 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,278 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 39,448 cases with 602 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 92.76% have recovered and 5.53% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.19%.