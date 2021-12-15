Tri-County update shows 347 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 347 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 194 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 30,796 with 433 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 121 new cases for a total of 24,073 with 350 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 32 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,902 with 108 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 61,771 cases with 891 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 190,738 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.