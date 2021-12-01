Tri-County update shows 347 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 347 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 170 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 29,151 with 422 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 147 new cases for a total of 22,286 with 340 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 30 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,490 with 106 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 57,927 cases with 868 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 186,473 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.