Tri-County update shows 349 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 349 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 150 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 30,602 with 431 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 168 new cases for a total of 23,952 with 350 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 31 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,870 with 108 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported four additional COVID-related deaths, and Tazewell County reported two additional deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 61,424 cases with 889 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 190,482 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.