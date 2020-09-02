Tri-County update shows 35 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 28 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,451 with 37 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are one new cases for a total of 1,123 with 10 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 289 with four deaths.

Peoria County also reported one additional death Wednesday. The individual was a man in his 90s. The man was not a resident of a long term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,863 cases with 51 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 74.6% have recovered. 22.5% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.6%.

