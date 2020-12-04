Tri-County update shows 356 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 356 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 190 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,941 with 138 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 130 new cases for a total of 7,521 with 109 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 36 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,969 with 30 deaths.

Local Health Departments reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths. Peoria County reported one additional death, and Tazewell County reported seven additional deaths. Four of the deaths were associated with long term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 19,431 cases with 277 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 65.16% have recovered and 32.80% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.47%.