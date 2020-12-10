Tri-County update shows 357 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 357 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 178 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,781 with 146 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 135 new cases for a total of 8,240 with 123 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 44 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,190 with 30 deaths.

Local health departments reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths. Two deaths were reported in Peoria and three were reported in Tazewell County. Two of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 21,211 cases with 299 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 67.96% have recovered and 30.12% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.51%.