Tri-county update shows 369 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 369 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, April 7.

Peoria County reported 193 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,652 with 293 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 129 new cases for a total of 14,972 with 240 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 47 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,210 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 38,834 cases with 602 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.20%.