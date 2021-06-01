Tri-county update shows 37 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 37 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,489 with 359 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 21 new cases for a total of 17,104 with 289 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,856 with 93 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional death, and the Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,449 cases with 741 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98.1% of people have recovered and .22% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.