Tri-county update shows 38 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 38 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 22 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,382 with 351 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were nine new cases for a total of 16,992 with 284 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,827 with 85 deaths.

The Peoria County and Tazewell County Health Department both reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,201 cases with 720 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% of people have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.14%.