Tri-county update shows 39 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 39 new and probable cases in the area Friday, March 5.

Peoria County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,114 with 285 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 15 new cases for a total of 13,659 with 236 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new case, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,742 with 64 deaths.

Tri-county health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,515 cases with 585 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.