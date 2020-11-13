Tri-County update shows 394 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 394 new probable and confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 111 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,580 with 94 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 256 new cases for a total of 4,416 with 68 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 27 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,177 with 20 deaths.
The additional COVID-19 related death was an 80-year-old Tazewell county man. The man was not a resident of a long-term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 12,173 cases with 182 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 72.87% have recovered and 24.69% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is at 0.84%.
