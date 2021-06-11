Tri-county update shows 4 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported four new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported one new case, bringing the county’s total to 23,543 with 368 deaths. In Tazewell County, there was one new case for a total of 17,141 with 292 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,865 with 96 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-19 related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,549 cases with 756 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .34% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.04%.

Moving forward, tri-county health departments plan to post updated COVID-19 cases weekly every Monday, unless there is a significant change in numbers.