Tri-county update shows 40 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 40 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,441 with 356 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 15 new cases for a total of 17,054 with 286 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,846 with 90 deaths.

Tri-county Health Departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,341 cases with 732 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .51% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.