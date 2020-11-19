Tri-County update shows 417 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional Peoria death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 417 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.
Peoria County reported 177 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,638 with 106 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 169 new cases for a total of 5,336 with 74 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 71 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,417 with 21 deaths.
The Peoria County health department is reporting the death of a woman in her 60s with comorbidities. The woman was not associated with a long term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 14,391 cases with 201 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 69.77% have recovered and 28.21% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.58%.
