Tri-County update shows 429 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 429 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 187 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,751 with 137 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 192 new cases for a total of 7,391 with 102 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 50 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,933 with 30 deaths.

Local Health Departments reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths. Peoria County reported three additional deaths, and Woodford County reported two. Four of the five deaths were associated with long term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 19,075 cases with 269 deaths. With Thursday’s additional deaths, the total combined deaths within WMBD’s viewing area has surpassed 400.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 65.94% have recovered and 32.09% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.43%.